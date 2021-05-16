Look: Urban Meyer Reacts To His First NFL Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars held their first rookie minicamp practice on Saturday. No, Tim Tebow was not there, but new head coach Urban Meyer was.

Yesterday’s session was highlighted by No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence’s practice debut with the Jaguars as well as the team’s noteworthy plan for its other first-round pick, running back Travis Etienne. Expect those storylines, as well as Tebow Watch, to continue in the next few weeks.

For Meyer, it was a chance to return to the field as a head coach for the first time in nearly three years. By the looks of things, he was just excited for the opportunity.

Here’s how Urban reacted to his first practice after it was in the books:

Great to be back on the field! pic.twitter.com/VcigzukVHb — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) May 15, 2021

Meyer was uber-successful at the collegiate level, winning three national championships at two different programs. However, he’s had to make an adjustment to life in the NFL already.

How well he continues to make that transition will likely dictate how the Jaguars perform under his watch. It will be fascinating to observe over the next few months.