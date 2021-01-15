Look: Urban Meyer’s Daughter Reacts To The Jaguars News

On Thursday night, longtime college football coach Urban Meyer finally made the leap to the NFL – becoming the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I’m ready to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Meyer said in a statement. “Jacksonville has an enthusiastic fan base, and the fans deserve a winning team. I’ve analyzed this decision from every angle—the time is right in Jacksonville and the time is right for me to return to coaching.”

Meyer will go down as one of the best college football coaches of all time after winning three national titles with two different teams. He’s had success everywhere he’s been from Bowling Green to Ohio State.

However, he’s never coached in the NFL. A new challenge awaits and it’s clear his family is ready to see him coach in the NFL.

His daughters Nicki and Gigi posted photos of themselves wearing Jacksonville Jaguars gear.

Check it out.

Meyer stepped away from the field following the 2018 college football season. After two years of being an analyst, he was ready for a new challenge.

He’ll have his hands full trying to right the ship in Jacksonville. The Jaguars went on a 15-game losing streak to close out the 2020 season.

The good news is the team locked up the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With it, the team will be able to draft Trevor Lawrence, who is viewed as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.