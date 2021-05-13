Marcus Spears Has A Message For Tim Tebow’s Critics

A lot of people have expressed frustration and anger with Tim Tebow for getting another NFL shot after more than five years out of the league. But ESPN’s Marcus Spears has an understandable defense for the newly-minted Jacksonville Jaguars tight end.

On Thursday’s edition of Get Up, Spears said he doesn’t believe it’s Tebow’s fault that “a media circus” follows him wherever he goes. He said that Urban Meyer is the one who brought the attention in this case, and made it clear that Tebow simply attracts a lot of people who want to see everything he does.

“The circus only come if the circus CHOOSES to come,” Spears said. “I think sometimes [Tebow] gets a bad rep for that attention-seeking part of it when you don’t really have to have attention if people don’t come and watch everything you do.”

It’s a fair point to make. Unlike some players who become a media circus, Tebow doesn’t have any wild and crazy, attention-seeking antics other than trying (and usually struggling) to play football in the NFL.

"I think sometimes [Tebow] gets a bad rep for that attention-seeking part of it."@mspears96 in defense of @TimTebow: pic.twitter.com/pg2yh1P4OO — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 13, 2021

Tim Tebow has rarely publicly demanded that teams sign him or give him X amount of touches with the ball.

While the argument that Tebow may be taking away a roster spot from a more deserving player is a fair one, one can hardly blame him for going out of his way to make a media circus out of every team he signs with.

