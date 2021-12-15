Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.

During this Wednesday’s press conference, Jones addressed the report about his heated argument with Meyer. It sounds like they were able to clear the air and move on.

“I will just say this: There was something that was brought to my attention that I didn’t like too well,” Jones said, via John Shipley of Jaguar Report. “I approached him about it, and we talked, and we handled it like grown men. That’s all I have to say about that.”

#Jaguars WR Marvin Jones on the reports of him and Urban Meyer having a heated exchange. pic.twitter.com/dRnHitWFt7 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 15, 2021

Jones added that he spoke with Meyer earlier this season about the Jaguars’ receiving corps.

“We have a lot of conversations, me and [Meyer], about this team. I’m the old head. I’m the voice of the locker room.”

The Jaguars signed Jones this past offseason because of the impact he can have on and off the field. In 13 games this season, he has 54 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns.