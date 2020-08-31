Maurice Jones-Drew Has A Message For The Jaguars

Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew has a message for his old franchise in the wake of their latest moves.

It’s been a hectic couple of days for the Jaguars. The team traded star defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue to the Vikings on Sunday. On Monday, the team released former No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick Leonard Fournette.

Jones-Drew, who played for Jacksonville from 2006-13, sent a message to the Jaguars on Twitter on Monday morning.

“Can anyone tell me what is going on in Duval? How do you draft a player top 5 and cut him 3 years later? How? How do you say his skill set doesn’t match your scheme when he is your best player at your position? What philosophy in football is successful without good players?” he wrote on social media.

— Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) August 31, 2020

It’s a fair question.

Jacksonville had six straight top-five picks from 2012-17. None of the players the Jaguars drafted with those picks are still on the team.

This is a tough look:

From 2012-2017, the Jaguars made SIX straight picks in the top 5: WR Justin Blackmon, OT Luke Joeckel, QB Blake Bortles, DE Dante Fowler, Jr., CB Jalen Ramsey and then RB Leonard Fournette. None of them last more than 5 seasons with the team. Major whiffs. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2020

Jacksonville, unsurprisingly, is now seen as the clear favorite to land the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 – and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Indianapolis Colts.