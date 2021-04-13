Assuming the Jacksonville Jaguars select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in this month’s draft, Urban Meyer then needs to find Lawrence a few offensive playmakers. Luckily for him, draft expert Mel Kiper has one in mind: Florida’s Kadarius Toney.

Toney, a 5-foot-11 speedster in the slot, is a versatile playmaker. Last year at Florida, he caught 70 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 19 times for 161 yards and an additional score.

Toney could be a perfect fit for the Jaguars as they look to build a strong supporting cast around Lawrence.

“I would have loved to find a fit for Toney in Round 1, but this could be a great spot for him,” Kiper said in his latest mock draft. “Urban Meyer and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell could scheme up ways to get the ball to Toney and Laviska Shenault Jr. out of the slot. And Toney would help take the pressure off Trevor Lawrence with some easy touches.”

NFL offenses find great use for players with a skill-set that Toney possesses. He’s a home-run hitter, capable of taking it the distance anytime he gets the ball. His former head coach, Dan Mullen, is confident he’ll have a great NFL future.

“Every time he touches the ball something special is going to happen,” Mullen said recently, via 247Sports. “He is a quick full start, stop, stop, start and stop, electric player with the ball in his hands. Coaches called me and said what’s unique about him? You can be in the slot, you can put him at running back. You can move him all over the field, because he’s a utility player.

Toney is exactly the type of player Meyer is looking for. Jacksonville could potentially land the former Florida star with its No. 25 or 33 overall pick.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 29.