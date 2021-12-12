Mike Greenberg Reacts To Urban Meyer Postgame Video

If Urban Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville hadn’t already reached a low point, it certainly did on Sunday when the Jaguars got shutout by the Tennessee Titans.

The Jags were dominated in every facet of the game this afternoon on their way to a 20-0 loss at the hands of their AFC South counterparts. Jacksonville had eight total rushing yards and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in a day to forget for the franchise.

However, Meyer might not be able to forget. With reports throughout the week indicating that his stint with the Jaguars might come to an end after just one season, the head coach looked dejected at the end of the game.

ESPN host Mike Greenberg took note of Meyer’s body language after his team’s 11th loss of the year.

“Urban Meyer looked positively numb walking off after his team got shut out and his franchise quarterback threw four picks,” Greenberg wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Meyer’s demeanor continued in the aftermath of Sunday’s loss as he basically shrugged off Titans head coach Mike Vrabel during a postgame handshake. He then unloaded in his postgame press conference when he was asked about fixing the Jaguars’ struggles.

“What’s the answer?” Meyer rhetorically asked, per Albert Breer. “Starting leaking some information or nonsense? That’s garbage. If there is a source, then that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds.”

Meyer is likely referencing the multitude of rumors that have come out of Jacksonville in the recent days and weeks. Reports have mentioned the head coach’s questionable treatment of his staff and even possible candidates to replace him, should he get the boot at the end of the year.

The Jaguars still have four games remaining, but there’s very little left to salvage with a 2-11 record . With the organization plunging further into disarray, widespread change is coming in 2022, which could include the addition of a new head coach.