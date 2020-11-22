Mike Tomlin Took A Special Photo After Win In Jacksonville

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took a special photograph following Sunday’s win in Jacksonville.

Earlier this week, the Steelers head coach was asked if the Jaguars were a “trap game” for his team. Jacksonville is one of the worst teams in the NFL, but typically plays Pittsburgh tough.

Tomlin did not like the question. He said this is the NFL, not a Big Ten program playing a MAC team.”We are not a Big Ten team playing a MAC opponent this week,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “Every time we step into a stadium, we’re playing professionals, players and coaches. We’ve got a ridiculous level of respect for that. Write your story, follow your storylines about trap games and things of that nature. We understand what we’re going into in Jacksonville, that that’s a group that’s trying to kick our butt. A professional group, capable group, and we’re preparing with that understanding.”

Some Steelers, notably Ben Roethlisberger who played at a MAC school in Miami (Ohio), did not like their coach’s conference diss.

After today’s win in Jacksonville, the Steelers’ MAC players took a photo with their head coach.

Mike Tomlin made headlines saying the Steelers weren’t a Big Ten team playing a MAC opponent this week. After they whipped up the Jaguars, he took a photo with his five MAC players (Ola Adeniyi, Robert Spillane, Ben Roethlisberger, Diontae Johnson, Chuks Okorafor). Pretty good! pic.twitter.com/NrJVF6RXHn — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) November 22, 2020

That’s pretty great.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, improved to 10-0 with the win on Sunday.