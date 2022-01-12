More Details Emerging From Jaguars’ Head Coaching Search

The main priority for the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason is to find the right coach who can get the franchise back on track.

Several interviews have already been scheduled for the Jaguars’ coaching vacancy over the past week, but a decision isn’t expected to come by the end of this week.

According to Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790, the Jaguars’ head coaching search could take another two weeks before a decision is reached. That’s because the front office is expected to undergo a second round of interviews.

“Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching search process is expected to last another week and a half to two weeks before a decision is reached and a second round of interview is expected, according to league sources,” Wilson said.

As of now, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is the odds-on favorite to land the Jaguars’ job. He moved ahead of Bill O’Brien this Wednesday.

Leftwich and O’Brien aren’t the only coaches on the Jaguars’ radar. They’ve also scheduled interviews with Darrell Bevell, Todd Bowles, Jim Caldwell, Matt Eberflus, Nathaniel Hackett, Kellen Moore, Doug Pederson and Dan Quinn.

It’s too early to tell which candidates will be brought back for a second interview. What we do know, however, is that Jacksonville is conducting a very thorough search.