New Details Emerge After NFL Fines Urban Meyer, Jaguars

Urban Meyer holding his tie.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter the Jacksonville Jaguars were one of three teams fined for an OTAs violation.

According to the report from Schefter, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer earned the largest fine: a$100,000 fine from the league for violating the league’s rules. A few hours after the news broke, ESPN offered new details of why the fines were handed out.

“The Cowboys were ordered to forfeit one OTA practice during the first week of the 2022 offseason,” Schefter said. “The Jaguars were ordered to forfeit two OTA practices during the first week of the 2022 offseason.”

Jacksonville offered a short statement to Schefter following the hefty fines.

The statement said the Jaguars are “vigilant about practicing within the CBA rules and will re-emphasize offseason training rules as they relate to contact. We are looking forward to the start of training camp later this month.”

Meyer is in his first season at the Jaguars head coach. In fact, this is the first time Meyer has ever coached in the NFL – he never previously did as an assistant.

Perhaps he wasn’t aware of the rules facing teams during the Organized Team Activities portion of the offseason program.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.