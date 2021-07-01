New Details Emerge After NFL Fines Urban Meyer, Jaguars

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter the Jacksonville Jaguars were one of three teams fined for an OTAs violation.

According to the report from Schefter, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer earned the largest fine: a$100,000 fine from the league for violating the league’s rules. A few hours after the news broke, ESPN offered new details of why the fines were handed out.

“The Cowboys were ordered to forfeit one OTA practice during the first week of the 2022 offseason,” Schefter said. “The Jaguars were ordered to forfeit two OTA practices during the first week of the 2022 offseason.”

49ers were fined $100,000 and Kyle Shanahan $50,000. Jaguars were fined $200,000 and Urban Meyer $100,000. Cowboys were fined $100,000 and Mike McCarthy $50,000. Per sources. https://t.co/MVnrPAWmD2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2021

Jacksonville offered a short statement to Schefter following the hefty fines.

The statement said the Jaguars are “vigilant about practicing within the CBA rules and will re-emphasize offseason training rules as they relate to contact. We are looking forward to the start of training camp later this month.”

Meyer is in his first season at the Jaguars head coach. In fact, this is the first time Meyer has ever coached in the NFL – he never previously did as an assistant.

Perhaps he wasn’t aware of the rules facing teams during the Organized Team Activities portion of the offseason program.