New Kickoff Time Announced For Raiders-Jaguars

We won't have to wait that much longer for football to return.

Kickoff for the Raiders-Jaguars Hall of Fame Game, which has been delayed by inclement weather, is now officially set for 8:40 p.m. ET.

The game, which is the NFL preseason opener, was set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, but Canton, Ohio has been hit by thunderstorms.

Since this is the first preseason game, we don't expect any of the regulars for either team to get much, if any, action.

Still, it will be good to finally have the NFL back on television. The start of the regular season is close.

Tonight's game can be seen on NBC and NFL+.