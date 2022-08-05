Skip to main content
New Kickoff Time Announced For Raiders-Jaguars

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

We won't have to wait that much longer for football to return. 

Kickoff for the Raiders-Jaguars Hall of Fame Game, which has been delayed by inclement weather, is now officially set for 8:40 p.m. ET.

The game, which is the NFL preseason opener, was set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, but Canton, Ohio has been hit by thunderstorms.

Since this is the first preseason game, we don't expect any of the regulars for either team to get much, if any, action. 

Still, it will be good to finally have the NFL back on television. The start of the regular season is close.

Tonight's game can be seen on NBC and NFL+. 