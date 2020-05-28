NFL Analyst Predicts Trade For Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette

Earlier, the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly made a major decision regarding the future of running back Leonard Fournette.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars declined his fifth-year option. That means the 2020 NFL season will likely be Fournette’s final with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville reportedly tried to move the former No. 4 overall pick during the 2020 NFL draft – and even before then. However, after the team failed to move him, the Jaguars seem resigned to the fact that Fournette will be their running back in 2020.

If the team does decide to move on, though, Bleacher Report named a potential landing spot for Fournette. Chris Roling named the Philadelphia Eagles as a good trade partner for the Jaguars.

From the piece:

The Philadelphia Eagles are a good example. As NFL insider Adam Caplan noted on the Inside the Birds podcast (h/t CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr), the Eagles want to add a rotational piece behind Miles Sanders. Fournette would fit well in such a role, and if the asking price for him is only a late-round pick, Philly should jump at the opportunity to add a 25-year-old back who has shown flashes of first-round upside.

Jacksonville signed former Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson earlier this offseason as well.

Fournette racked up over 1,600 yards from scrimmage during the 2019 season. He and Thompson could be a lethal duo for the Jaguars in 2020 – if the team retains Fournette, of course.