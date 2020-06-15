The NFL offseason is the time of year when hope springs eternal for every team that failed to meet their goals. But one NFL analyst feels that a certain team missed their opportunity and is the biggest loser of the offseason.

On Monday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling wrote up his list of the “2020 NFL Offseason’s Biggest Winners and Losers So Far.” The one NFL team that “earned” the role of offseason’s biggest loser? The Jacksonville Jaguars.

Roling pointed out that the Jaguars gutted some of the biggest contributors from their 2017 AFC Championship team. Gone are the likes of Jalen Ramsey, Marcell Dareus and Calais Campbell. Replacing them are rookies CJ Henderson and K’Lavon Chaisson, along with former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. But Roling was not impressed by the five-year, $50 million deal they gave to Schobert.

“Clearly in a rebuilding mode, the Jacksonville front office was then all over the place in its approach to roster building,” Roling wrote. “Spending the ninth and 20th picks on corner CJ Henderson and pass-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, respectively, made sense. Throwing a massive five-year deal worth more than $50 million at linebacker Joe Schobert in free agency… not so much.”

As for rookie sensation Gardner Minshew II, Roling feels that the team has left him without much hope of succeeding. He believes that the team could ultimately go with a different quarterback in the future.

All is certainly not well in Jacksonville to say the least. The team has been dealing with all kinds of front-office drama. They fired Tom Coughlin from their football operations office this past season.

A lot of things will need to go right for the Jaguars to improve on the mere 6-10 record they had in 2020.

Were the Jaguars the NFL’s biggest offseason loser this year?