NFL Analyst Says Urban Meyer Is ‘In Over His Head’

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars have taken a lot of heat for giving Tim Tebow a chance to rejoin the NFL after he spent half a decade out of football.

But one NFL analyst was especially harsh on the Jaguars head coach. In an article for Bleacher Report, analyst Gary Davenport bluntly stated that Meyer has shown that he is “in over his head.”

“Tebow is a wildly popular player in the state of Florida who is already selling jerseys like hotcakes,” Davenport argued. “But there is no way you can make the argument with a straight face that a 33-year-old who hasn’t played football since 2015 with no real experience playing tight end can make the Jaguars a better team. It doesn’t matter how bare the cupboard is at that position in Jacksonville.

“You know it. I know it. Meyer knows it. Tebow knows hit. And his new teammates know it too.”

Davenport went on to argue that Meyer’s actions with Tebow show that he believes he’s better and smarter than everyone else. He said that Meyer hasn’t earned the respect of veterans in the league the way Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick have.

We have signed TE Tim Tebow. pic.twitter.com/xAsfcZP1sG — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 20, 2021

It’s a harsh critique and maybe a little over the top. But Davenport did concede that none of what Meyer is doing precludes him from finding NFL success.

There have been college-to-NFL success stories like Carroll, Kliff Kingsbury and Matt Rhule. But there have also been college coaches who absolutely stunk up the joint en route to very short NFL careers.

What are your thoughts on Urban Meyer in the fallout of the Tim Tebow signing?