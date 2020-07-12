NFL Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Raiders-Jaguars Trade

Will we see any more blockbuster NFL trades before 2020 comes to a close?

The NFL’s 2020 offseason has been full of major personnel moves. The offseason was highlighted by big trades like DeAndre Hopkins going to Arizona, Stefon Diggs being sent to Buffalo and Rob Gronkowski un-retiring and being traded to Tampa Bay.

Are any other big moves in the works?

Jacksonville Jaguars star defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue continues to want out. However, Jacksonville has yet to pull the trigger on a move.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling has suggested a blockbuster move between the Jaguars and the Raiders.

From his suggestion:

Those Raiders aren’t strangers to big transactions—like a Khalil Mack or Antonio Brown trade. Losing the former still isn’t something the organization has recovered from (32 sacks as a team last season), so shipping first- and second-round picks to Jacksonville to fully hit win-now mode makes sense. Ending the saga at that compensation point would be a boon for Jacksonville, and the Jon Gruden regime in Las Vegas would take another step toward perceived contention in an AFC West that just had a Super Bowl winner.

The Raiders are looking to make a splash in Year 1 of the Las Vegas era. Adding a player like Ngakoue to their defense would qualify.

Jon Gruden’s team has made big moves before, as noted by Bleacher Report. Perhaps they’ll make another one with the Jaguars.

Las Vegas is set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against Carolina.