NFL Coach Says It Feels Like His Soul Is Getting Ripped Out

NFL head coach Doug Marrone had a brutally honest admission following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ devastating loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon.

The Jaguars gave the Packers much more trouble than they were anticipating on Sunday. Jacksonville, led by new starting quarterback Jake Luton, took a 20-17 lead over Green Bay early in the fourth quarter. But it left way too much time for Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers offense responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive to take a 24-20 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining. The Jaguars had a valiant effort, but Green Bay held on to beat Jacksonville 24-20.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone had a brutally honest admission following his team’s loss on Sunday. He admitted when he loses, there’s “something that’s in my soul that just gets f—ing ripped out.”

“Every time you play and lose, for me, I’m not going to talk about anybody else, there’s something that’s in my soul that just gets f—ing ripped out,” Marrone said on Sunday, via Pro Football Talk. “So, that’s how I feel. So it doesn’t matter if it’s this game or the other seven before it, and it’s something that you can’t replace. At least that’s how I feel.”

Wow. That’s a bit dramatic.

The Jaguars just can’t seem to win games, no matter what the roster looks like.

Jacksonville is now 1-8 on the season after losing to the Packers in dramatic fashion on Sunday.