It is considered a matter of when, not if, the Philadelphia Eagles trade tight end Zach Ertz. At least one NFL writer thinks the Jacksonville Jaguars should be trying to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler.

Up until now, the Jaguars haven’t been linked much, if at all, to Ertz, who has been on the trading block dating back to last season. The Buffalo Bills are the perceived favorites to land him, and recent betting odds only give Jacksonville the seventh-best chance of trading for the 31-year-old pass catcher.

However, NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha thinks Jacksonville should strongly consider adding Ertz to make life easier for top draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

“If the Jaguars want to be serious about putting as many weapons around rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence as possible, they’d be wise to add Ertz to the mix,” he wrote this weekend.

The Jaguars signed free agent Chris Manhertz and have 2020 draft pick Tyler Davis also in the mix at tight end, but are still without a proven commodity at the position.

“The Philadelphia Eagles have been shopping Ertz for months. The Jaguars don’t have a legitimate receiving threat at that position and are so desperate for help that they’re giving Tim Tebow a look,” Chadiha said. “Joining a bottom-feeder franchise probably wouldn’t be enticing for Ertz at this stage of his career — he turns 31 in November — but he would be a significant upgrade in talent.”

It’s an interesting proposal from Chadiha, and one that seems logical. However, considering Jacksonville is very much still in rebuilding mode, we don’t think it is likely they add Ertz to the roster.

A team that is a contender or on the verge of contending still makes sense as the most likely landing spot for the nine-year pro.