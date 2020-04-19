ESPN Analyst Names 5 NFL Stars Who Could Be Traded Before Draft

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Jacksonville Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette could be on the trading block. He may not be alone, among top NFL talent before next week’s NFL Draft.

Next week is a huge one in the league. The NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23.

Teams are obviously going to be looking to add some draft capital and figure out where they need to add talent. Quoting the Schefter report, ESPN’s Field Yates named four other NFL standouts who could be on the move, along with Fournette. The former LSU running back is not the only Jaguars star that may be on the block, with Yannick Ngakoue, a former Pro Bowl defensive end for the team, also appearing on the list.

Among the other notable inclusions is New York Jets star defensive back Jamal Adams, whose future has been heavily discussed in recent days. The brash young safety has made two-straight Pro Bowls for the team, and was a First-Team All-Pro in 2019. He would probably fetch a pretty strong return.

Names to keep an eye on as trade candidates during draft week:

* Yannick Ngakoue

* Leonard Fournette

* Jamal Adams

* Trent Williams

* Anthony Harris https://t.co/i0nNAoLseU — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 18, 2020

Vikings safety Anthony Harris was an NFL co-leader in interceptions last season, with six. The Vikings used a franchise tag on Harris this off-season, but the two sides have discussed a long-term deal. A trade could also be in the works.

Source: I'm told t/ #Vikings & S Anthony Harris r expected to resume discussions on his status & long-term deal. There were talks towards end of Mar. I'm told a deal is in t/ "realm" of what's necessary to finalize but Harris knows other factors cd still impact his future in Min. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 17, 2020

Trent Williams may be the least surprising name. The longtime Redskins star offensive tackle has been in a long standoff with the team. He has been given the green light to pursue trade options, after sitting out the 2019 season.