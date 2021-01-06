NFL Insider Has Latest On Jaguars, Urban Meyer Rumors

Over the past few days the rumors between the Jacksonville Jaguars and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer have been growing louder.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Jaguars are interested in Meyer as the team’s new head coach. Since then, several other names have popped up as potential candidates.

Jaguars fans, though, are focused on Meyer. It appears the team is focused on him as well. According to a new report from NFL insider Jason La Canfora of CBS, the Jaguars are scheduling an interview with Meyer.

“For anyone still doubting it, the Jaguars interest in Urban Meyer is beyond real. They are working to set up an interview by the weekend, or early next week, as they move through the GM process,” La Canfora said.

Jacksonville isn’t the only NFL team interested in Meyer, though.

According to FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman, the Los Angeles Chargers have “some” interest in pursuing Meyer. The longtime college football coach has worked as an analyst since retiring from Ohio State after the 2018 college football season.

After two years away from the sideline, Meyer is still one of the most-coveted coaches in football. In late 2020, the Texas Longhorns made a run at Meyer. The Longhorns failed to lure him back into coaching.

The Jaguars or the Chargers could change that in the coming weeks.