NFL Insider Has Latest Update On Possible Yannick Ngakoue Trade

Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue were involved in a heated Twitter exchange on Monday. Trade talks are ongoing for the star defensive end.

It’s no secret Ngakoue already desired a trade this off-season. Jacksonsville placed the four-year defensive end on a non-exclusive franchise tag just a month ago, meaning Ngakoue is still allowed to negotiate a trade with other teams.

At this point – especially after Ngakoue’s heated exchange with Khan – it’s highly unlikely he’ll suit up for Jacksonville this season. The Jaguars would be wise to work out a trade by any means possible. It appears they’re already in the middle of that process.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have started to have “conversations” with other teams around the league for a possible Ngakoue trade. No offers are on the table just yet.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Jaguars could say goodbye to RB Leonard Fournette, one of the symbols of the Tom Coughlin regime. They've had trade talks about him since the Combine. pic.twitter.com/7OG1SvnsSx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2020

Until the 2020 NFL Draft is wrapped up, it’s unlikely teams will be spending much time on current player trades. But he could be moved as a apart of trade package involving picks.

Ngakoue is only entering his fifth season in the league, meaning he still has plenty left in the tank. He’s one of the better young pass rushers in the league.

It’ll be interesting to see how this situation shakes out over coming weeks.