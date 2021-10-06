NFL Insider Has Telling Comment About Urban Meyer

The start of the 2021 season, and life in the NFL in general, has not been kind to former college football coach Urban Meyer.

Over the weekend, a video showing Meyer at his Columbus restaurant with a woman who was not his wife went viral. The video emerged after Meyer didn’t travel back to Jacksonville following his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Tuesday afternoon, Meyer addressed the media, apologizing for his behavior. He continued his apologies on Wednesday morning in a meeting with his team, according to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

“Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addressed his full team today to express remorse and responsibility for his actions over the weekend,” Rapoport tweeted.

Just a few minutes later, NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala reported alleged details of the conversation. Meyer reportedly told the team he cares about two things: his wife, Shelley, and his players.

“I embarrassed them both,” he reportedly said.

Earlier this week, Jaguars owner Shad Khan sent a clear message about Meyer.

“What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable,” Khan said in a statement. “I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

It sounds like Meyer is taking the first step toward delivering on that promise.