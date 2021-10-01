On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars received some devastating news about one of the team’s wide receivers.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, wide receiver D.J. Chark suffered a fractured ankle. The injury came after Jaguars running back James Robinson received a toss from Lawrence and ran to the right side of the field.

While trying to evade a few defenders, Robinson was tackled in a pile that took out wide receiver D.J. Chark. The former LSU wide receiver immediately rolled over in pain and had to be carted off the field.

Video of the play shows Chark getting rolled up on as he immediately hits the turf in pain. As Rapoport noted in his report, Chark will be out for an indefinite amount of time.

#Jaguars WR DJ Chark suffered a fractured ankle, source said. Out indefinitely. Just a brutal injury for one of Jacksonville’s best players. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2021

It’s a brutal blow for the Jaguars offense as Chark is the team’s best deep threat. He was averaging 22 yards per reception entering tonight’s game against the Bengals.

He was second on the team in receiving yards behind Marvin Jones Jr and was tied for the team lead with two touchdown receptions entering tonight.

The good news for Jacksonville is that the team holds a lead over Cincinnati early in the second quarter. The Jaguars are in search of their first win of the season and hold a 7-0 lead.

Can Jacksonville get its first win of the year?