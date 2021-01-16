Earlier this week the Jacksonville Jaguars announced former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer as the team’s new head coach.

The three-time national champion has never coached or played for an NFL team. He’s one of the best college football coaches ever and has made plenty of connections along the years.

Former college football coaches like Charlie Strong and Chris Ash are expected to join Meyer’s staff in Jacksonville. However, his two most important hires will be the offensive and defensive coordinators.

On Saturday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed the “favorite” to be Meyer’s offensive coordinator. Rapoport mentioned former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

Meanwhile, Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen is reportedly a “top target” as a potential defensive coordinator.

On Friday morning, Meyer spoke with the media and said he wouldn’t have come out of retirement unless it was the perfect opportunity. Although the Jaguars finished with a 1-15 record last season, there are plenty of upsides.

Jacksonville holds the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. Every analyst on the planet thinks Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. If he is, the Jaguars will be set at that position for years.

That would also allow the team to use its nearly $75 million in cap space to help bring in key free agents.

We’ll have to wait and see how Meyer does in Year 1.