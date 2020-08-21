NFL Insider Provides Update On Potential Yannick Ngakoue Trade

There have been plenty of twists and turns involving Yannick Ngakoue’s tenure in Jacksonville. A few days ago, it seemed like he was on his way out of town. Then, the team’s front office quickly changed its tone.

On Thursday, Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell addressed all the trade rumors involving Ngakoue. While he did admit the team has been involved in trade discussions, he believes the idea that Ngakoue is definitely on his way out is premature.

“I don’t know where it came from or who it came from, but if he’s being traded I wish someone would let me know,” Caldwell said. “Obviously we’ve had discussions with teams, but as of 1 o’clock today that report was pretty erroneous.”

Those comments from Caldwell left NFL fans confused as to what will happen with Ngakoue. Fortunately, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport cleared the air on this situation.

“From what I can tell, there really isn’t much going on here besides that he hasn’t signed and the Jaguars are opened to trading him, but there’s nothing imminent,” Rapoport said. “General manager Dave Caldwell said yesterday on Sirius Radio there was an erroneous report from a reporter that said a trade was imminent. Nothing is imminent.”

Rapoport said the Raiders have been monitoring this situation more than any other team.

From @gmfb: No trade is imminent for the #Jaguars and Yannick Ngakoue, but a few teams (including the #Raiders) have kept an open mind and are monitoring the situation. A deal would be very challenging, but not impossible, to do. pic.twitter.com/YqzKVJNhHl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2020

Ngakoue had 41 tackles, eight sacks and an interception during the 2019 season.

At 25 years old, Ngakoue is looking for a massive payday wherever he goes. Besides, his production certainly warrants a lucrative extension.