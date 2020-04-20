NFL Insider Shares Troubling Details On RB Leonard Fournette

Yannick Ngakoue isn’t the only Jacksonville Jaguars player who appears to be on the outs with the team.

In recent days there have been reports that star running back Leonard Fournette is on the trading block. Apparently, the former LSU stud hasn’t exactly lived up to the team’s expectations.

But some troubling details from NFL insider Mike Garafolo have come to light. On Monday, Garafolo reported that he’s been told Fournette’s work ethic has been seriously questioned.

Specifically, Garofolo uncovered that Fournette has been constantly late to things, puts in sub-par work, and sleeps through meetings. He even found that Fournette sometimes needed to be woken up after falling asleep during team meetings.

A few things here on Fournette from @MikeGarafolo: •Perennially late

•Hasn’t put in the kind of work you need to succeed at this level

If true, the fact that Fournette has managed to average over 100 yards from scrimmage per game is impressive.

But by the same token, it’s bad news for the Jaguars in their efforts to get trade value from him.

Teams are going to be very hesitant to trade for a player who isn’t putting putting the effort in – even if he thrives without it.

Ultimately, the Jaguars may be forced to either live with the version of Fournette that they have and play out his contract, or cut him.

What do you see happening to Leonard Fournette?