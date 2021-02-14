NFL Insider Says Urban Meyer Has 1 Main Difference From College

Urban Meyer probably wasn’t expecting to have a controversy this soon into this NFL tenure, but that’s what happened with the Chris Doyle debacle.

In the wake of Doyle’s hiring and subsequent resignation, there has been a lot of commentary about Meyer having to adjust to the professional level, where every move is going to be scrutinized and put under a microscope. However, one NFL analyst doesn’t think that’s the major issue the head coach faces.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, an Ohio State alum, thinks that Meyer received more media coverage in his days with the Buckeyes and at the University of Florida. However, back then, he was the sole person making decisions.

Now, Meyer must answer to an owner who is the ultimate final voice in Jacksonville.

The difference Urban Meyer's feeling, re: the Doyle situation, b/w the NFL and college right now has zero to do with scrutiny (there's more of OSU and UF than of the Jags) or media attention (OSU and UF get more, and it's not even close). It's that he has an owner to answer to. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 13, 2021

This is a fair point from Breer, and there is probably more local media attention at OSU and Florida compared to the Jaguars.

However, the national scrutiny in the NFL is something totally different. Meyer took heavy criticism for things that went on in his program when he was in college, but being in the NFL heightens all of that.

Then, when you factor in having to answer to owner Shad Khan, you can understand why there was no way Meyer’s decision to bring in Chris Doyle was going to end well.