Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead will miss the 2020 season while continuing to recover from COVID-19.

Armstead has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list twice this fall, most recently in early September. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he has been hospitalized twice.

Because Armstead has dealt with complications, including “significant respiratory issues” and is still battling the virus, he will reportedly not play this season.

The 23-year-old running back out of Temple showed flashes as a rookie in 2019, rushing for 108 yards and catching 14 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaguars RB Ryquell Armstead has been hospitalized twice because of COVID-19 complications and will miss the season, per @AdamSchefter.https://t.co/XeO41Ll4kQ — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) October 25, 2020

The good news here is that Armstead is expected to be good to go for next season, per Schefter. It sounds like he has been dealing with a lot of scary symptoms.

We wish him all the best. Nearly all NFL players who have contracted COVID-19 have either been asymptomatic of bounced back quickly, but Armstead’s case is a reminder that this virus can be quite serious.

Get well soon.