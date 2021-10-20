Look: NFL Kicker ‘Randomly’ Drug Tested After Big Game

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright was so impressive on Sunday in the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins that he was selected for a random drug test just a few days later.

Wright, who made all three of his field goal attempts in Week 6, posted a message he received from the NFL this week. Clearly, he found the timing of this drug test to be quite suspicious.

In the closing seconds of this past Sunday’s game, Wright made a game-winning field goal for the Jaguars from 53 yards out. A few minutes before that, he made an attempt from 54 yards out that snuck right through the uprights.

Although this “random drug test” is inconvenient, Wright doesn’t seem to be too bothered by it. If anything, he now knows what Myles Garrett deals with on a weekly basis.

This has been an eventful week for Wright to say the least. On Monday, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer announced that Wright will be the team’s starting kicker moving forward.

“We are actually going to meet on, today, roster, whatever movements we have. But obviously, Matt’s earned the right to be the starting kicker right now,” Meyer said, via Sports Illustrated.

If Wright continues to play at this level, the Jaguars will feel comfortable about him kicking in high-pressure situations. That also means he’ll be selected for a few more “random drug tests.”