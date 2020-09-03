NFL Player To Honor Fallen Police Officer On Helmet

There will be a number of tributes paid by NFL players on and off the field in 2020. But Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert is planning to honor someone whose passing hasn’t gotten a ton of attention recently.

Per Alex Triantafilou of the Hamilton County Republican Party in Cincinnati, Eifert intends to honor police officer David Dorn with a helmet sticker this coming season. Dorn lost his life in a shooting on June 2.

The longtime member of the St. Louis police force was reportedly trying to protect a friend’s pawn shop when the shooting occurred. Dorn had retired back in 2007.

“Got some very good news from former Bengals player/current Jaguars player Tyler Eifert that he will honor fallen police officer David Dorn on his helmet,” Triantafilou wrote on Monday. “Always been a fan of Tyler’s…”

Got some very good news from former @Bengals player/current @Jaguars player @tylereifert that he will honor fallen police officer David Dorns on his helmet. Always been a fan of Tyler’s and God bless him! — Alex Triantafilou (@ChairmanAlex) August 31, 2020

The move has gotten praise on social media from Bengals fans, Jaguars fans and supporters of police in general.

Tyler Eifert played seven years with the Cincinnati Bengals, during which he endeared himself to the city. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and has recorded 185 catches for 2,152 yards and 24 touchdowns in 59 games. He’s sixth in team history among tight ends in receptions and yards, and fourth among team tight ends in touchdowns.

Eifert became a free agent after the 2019 season and quickly signed with the Jaguars. He’s set to play 2020 on the first year of a two-year, $9.5 million deal.