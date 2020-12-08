The Jacksonville Jaguars have played three quarterbacks in 2020, starting originally with 2019 breakout Gardner Minshew. Unfortunately for the second-year out Washington State, the season hasn’t gone according to plan.

Minshew began the year as the Jaguars quarterback, starting seven games under center for Doug Marrone’s club. After winning the season opener against Indianapolis, he dropped the next six contests. Even worse, he sustained a thumb injury on his throwing hand in Week 7, causing him to miss a few games.

As he rehabbed, his job disappeared. Marrone opted to give rookie Jake Luton a shot for three games as the Jaguars continued to skid. After throwing four interceptions against the Steelers in Week 11, Luton headed to the bench for the team’s third quarterback, Mike Glennon. Now on his fifth team, the 31-year-old journeyman seems to have claimed the starting spot for the foreseeable future. Marrone announced that Glennon will start next Sunday’s game against the Titans.

For Minshew, the news is heartbreaking. After a stellar 2019 season, many thought the young quarterback would be the answer to the Jaguars prayers. However, it’s possible that Minshew’s time in Jacksonville is nearing its end.

“It’s so frustrating,” Minshew said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “I pretty much went and begged before the Cleveland game to be able to play. It sucks, you know, There’s no way around it. I want to be out there. I want to be helping our team, but if helping our team is me being the best No. 2 I can be then that’s what I’ve got to do right now.”

For now, Minshew will spend his time supporting Marrone and Glennon. Time will tell if he can reclaim the team’s starting job or if he should look elsewhere for a chance to play.

Minshew will be with the team at home when the Jaguars and Mike Glennon take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. The AFC South contest kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.