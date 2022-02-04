NFL World Reacts To Jaguars’ Coaching Hire News

The Jacksonville Jaguars first interviewed Doug Pederson for their head coaching vacancy on December 30. Tonight, they are reportedly hiring the former Eagles coach.

Pederson was the first candidate the Jaguars met with over a month ago. After that, other options emerged, and at one point it looked like Byron Leftwich was going to get the job.

However, things fell through with Leftwich, sending the Jaguars back to square one. They then set their sights on Pederson, choosing the Super Bowl LII champion over former Raiders special teams coach Rich Bisaccia.

It seems like the general consensus around the NFL is that Pederson is a solid hire, especially considering the dysfunction in the Jaguars’ organization.

Then again, there’s always the possibility that dysfunction could wind up swallowing Pederson up at some point.

pederson going from howie to baalke. at least he's experienced — charles (bic fizzle stan) mcdonald (@FourVerts) February 4, 2022

doug’s gonna be fighting for his life down there😭 — victoria (respectable media member) (@dirtbagqueer) February 4, 2022

For the record, I think Doug Pederson is a better candidate than people give him credit for. That being said, Saints still have plenty of strong options to choose from. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) February 4, 2022

I wanted to see Leftwich there-but I love this hire for Lawrence — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 4, 2022

Doug Pederson will be good for Trevor Lawrence. That’s the most important thing. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) February 4, 2022

They recycle coaches better in NFL than I recycle cardboard https://t.co/f893y5I4UX — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) February 4, 2022

Rick Spielman and Doug Pederson, for what it's worth, share an agent. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 4, 2022

Obviously not a great situation, but I think Pederson is a good hire. Don’t get why there wasn’t more interest in him https://t.co/kSSkUAvX1q — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) February 4, 2022

The #Jaguars had a two-week head start on their coaching search and there appeared to be some disagreements on which direction they'll go in. The GM situation also created obstacles. But Pederson is a big-time hire. Super Bowl winner. Offensive minded. Been there, done that. https://t.co/fju8D4Ajrk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 4, 2022

A longtime NFL backup quarterback, Pederson was hired as head coach by the Eagles in 2016 after three seasons as Andy Reid’s offensive coordinator in Kansas City. In five years, he posted an overall record of 42-37-1, leading Philadelphia to three playoff appearances and a win in Super Bowl LII.

Pederson was let go by the Eagles in January 2021 after posting a 4-11-1 record in his final season as head coach.