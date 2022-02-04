The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars’ Coaching Hire News

A closeup of Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson.NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles on the sidelines during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 18, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars first interviewed Doug Pederson for their head coaching vacancy on December 30. Tonight, they are reportedly hiring the former Eagles coach.

Pederson was the first candidate the Jaguars met with over a month ago. After that, other options emerged, and at one point it looked like Byron Leftwich was going to get the job.

However, things fell through with Leftwich, sending the Jaguars back to square one. They then set their sights on Pederson, choosing the Super Bowl LII champion over former Raiders special teams coach Rich Bisaccia.

It seems like the general consensus around the NFL is that Pederson is a solid hire, especially considering the dysfunction in the Jaguars’ organization.

Then again, there’s always the possibility that dysfunction could wind up swallowing Pederson up at some point.

A longtime NFL backup quarterback, Pederson was hired as head coach by the Eagles in 2016 after three seasons as Andy Reid’s offensive coordinator in Kansas City. In five years, he posted an overall record of 42-37-1, leading Philadelphia to three playoff appearances and a win in Super Bowl LII.

Pederson was let go by the Eagles in January 2021 after posting a 4-11-1 record in his final season as head coach.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.