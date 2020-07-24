NFL Rookie’s Tweet About Taxes Is Going Viral

Now that K’Lavon Chaisson has signed his NFL rookie contract, the Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker is officially a millionaire.

Unfortunately for him, that means he may need to invest some money in a decent accountant. Taking to Twitter, Chaisson lamented that his “first real world experience” is paying 40-percent taxes.

“Just got hit with my first real world experience,” Chaisson wrote. “This 40% ain’t sittin right with me.”

Chaisson is getting a very mixed reaction on Twitter. While fellow LSU alum Tyrann Mathieu lamented the high taxes with him, most people weren’t really feeling sympathy for a guy who just signed a four-year, $13.34 million deal with a $7.27 million signing bonus.

Just got hit with my first real world experience. This 40% ain’t sittin right with me 🥴 — K’Lavon Chaisson (@S4CKGURU) July 24, 2020

Lol don’t make no sense. Trust me…. they take more as you geaux… save it… Build on it. Think Legacy. 50M cash & Gold Jacket is the Goal. https://t.co/8VSfLOYkkz — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 24, 2020

Plenty of people simply laughed at Chaisson, while others turned the discourse into a heated political conversation.

“I find it fascinating that the Jaguars two 1st round picks are whining about paying taxes on millions of dollars,” one person wrote.

“I would say it gets better but.. it sucks and will continue to suck!” another said.

“I hear you man taxes are definitely no fun,” wrote another. “But look at it this way, it’s literally giving back to your community. Schools, roads, etc. And we are all doing it right along with you!”

Per Debt.org, single filers making over $518,401 in the year 2020 will have to pay 37-percent taxes. Fortunately for Chaisson, neither Florida nor his native Texas have state income tax.

That’s an awful lot of money Chaisson is going to have to give up to Uncle Sam. But it still leaves him with a lot more than any of us will ever make.