NFL Star, Team Owner Are Now Feuding On Twitter

Whether or not Yannick Ngakoue gets traded by the Jacksonville Jaguars or not, it increasingly looks like he’s played his last down for the team.

After weeks of silence between the two sides, Ngakoue is apparently going the scorched earth route with Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Ngakoue publicly called out Khan, asking him to “stop hiding.”

But Khan got the message and didn’t back down. Going to his own Twitter account, Khan pointed out that he hasn’t been hiding and called out Ngakoue for unfollowing him on Twitter (multiple times apparently).

However, Ngakoue appears to have gotten the last word in. He replied to Khan, publicly stating that the two of them discussed him being allowed to leave the team after Week 14 against the Chargers. Ngakoue accused Khan of ignoring his reps’ calls and trying to “back door the situation.”

“Since your feeling might today let’s both let the world in on the truth,” Ngakoue wrote. “We been had a discussion that the Chargers game was my last game. Yet you try to back door the situation without answering any of my camps calls. Smh you spoiled bra.. holding up people for no reason”

In early March, Ngakoue publicly stated that he didn’t want the Jaguars to place the franchise tag on him. But the Jaguars did it anyway less than two weeks later.

To date, Ngakoue has not signed his franchise tag.

At this point, the only way that will likely happen is if a trade deal is firmly in place.

