NFL Team Reportedly Cut Its Lone Kicker On Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view EverBank Field during a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers September 13, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Right now, the Jacksonville Jaguars don't have a kicker on their roster after releasing Ryan Santoso this morning.

Santoso, who signed with the Jaguars back in March, was let go as the team elected to bring back quarterback Jake Luton. Luton, who started three games for Jacksonville in 2020, was let go by the team last week.

Santoso beat out Elliott Fry to be the Jaguars' No. 1 kicker for Saturday's preseason game against Pittsburgh, but the 26-year-old specialist made just 2-of-4 field goal attempts in the 16-15 loss to the Steelers.

Granted, Santoso's misses were from 51 and 57 yards, and he did convert attempts from 25 and 53 yards, but Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is apparently ready to look at other options.

Santoso has bounced around the NFL for the last several seasons, appearing in regular season games for the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers.

We'll see who the Jaguars bring in to replace him, as well as what team he goes to next.