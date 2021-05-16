NFL World Puzzled By Urban Meyer’s Plan For Rookie

Urban Meyer revealed a somewhat puzzling plan for one of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ top NFL Draft picks at the start of rookie minicamp on Saturday.

The former Ohio State head football coach, who won three national titles at the college level, has a unique plan for first round pick Travis Etienne.

Etienne, a running back at the college level, will be receiving all of his reps at the wide receivers spot this week.

“That’s the reason we drafted him is the opportunity to be a dual threat guy and our history as long as we’ve had a guy like that and we saw him as a guy like that in the draft this year,” Meyer said on Saturday. “Right now we’re focusing on the fundamentals of wide receiver play, learning the offense from wide receiver.

“Like I said, worst case scenario is you have a running back that’s elite with receiver skills and best case scenario he’s a legitimate dual threat guy.”

The NFL world is a bit puzzled by Meyer’s decision.

Travis Etienne is a three-down RB with cool mismatch versatility in the passing game. Not a WR projection. Not a gadget guy. Just my opinion. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 16, 2021

Urban Meyer forcing Etienne into a Percy Harvin role when he already has Viska on the roster and potentially ruining the upside of two great prospects was more or less exactly what I expected when Urban Meyer got an NFL head coaching job https://t.co/0wrhWk7oJg — Ben Gretch (@YardsPerGretch) May 15, 2021

Meyer appears to be hoping for a Le’Veon Bell-type role for Etienne, though many in the NFL are skeptical of that.

#Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told reporters that first-round RB Travis Etienne will take all of his minicamp reps at WR. “Worst case scenario you have a running back that's elite with receiver skills,” Meyer said. Similar, it seems, to Le’Veon Bell in his prime. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 15, 2021

It will be interesting to see how Etienne fares in Jacksonville moving forward.

The Jaguars will open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against Houston.