NFL World Reacts To Jaguars’ Tim Tebow Decision

After last appearing in an NFL game over eight years ago, Tim Tebow will officially get another shot in professional football.

The former quarterback and minor league baseball player will reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The move reunites Tebow with Urban Meyer, who he won two national titles with at Florida.

Tebow, 33, last played in an NFL regular season game in 2012, exactly 3,053 days ago as a member of the New York Jets. He made a brief training camp stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 but left football after not making the roster.

From there, Tebow pursued a career in professional baseball, playing in the New York Mets minor league system from 2016-19. He also worked as a college football analyst with ESPN.

With a few months to go before the start of the 2021 season, Tebow will do his best to get into good enough football shape to make the Jaguars roster. Although there’s no guarantee he’ll earn a spot this summer, NFL fans were fascinated at the thought of the former Florida star finding another life in the league.

You have to admire Tim Tebow’s work ethic and resilience. He probably could have carved out a decent NFL career if he embraced switching positions earlier. https://t.co/BHFzEeM0Ua — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaSports) May 10, 2021

All jokes aside. Why is Tebow back in the NFL. There's no proper explanation for this. Dude hasn't seen the field in the regular season in 8 years. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 10, 2021

I’m coming out of retirement. https://t.co/u3mYLOtEJc — Dorin Dickerson (@scorindorin) May 10, 2021

Tired: Patriots vs. Tom Brady this season Wired: Patriots vs. Tim Tebow this season https://t.co/ypk32TorGI — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 10, 2021

"Alright Urban, Lawerence is the best QB prospect the Jaguars have ever drafted…lets give him some weapons." "Get me a 33-year-old former Mets minor leaguer STAT" https://t.co/VUsxMLipCG — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) May 10, 2021

Tim Tebow last played in an NFL game 3,053 days ago. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 10, 2021

The Jaguars have a need for additional tight ends, but it’s still a long shot that Tebow will make the team’s roster. At 33-years-old and having not been around the NFL since 2015, the former quarterback will need to prove that he contribute in some unique way.

Tebow certainly has been able to prove doubters wrong before. Many thought he wouldn’t accomplish as much as he did in college football or make it as far as he did in the minor leagues.

But, this time around, the cards seemed stacked against Tebow. He’ll need to impress his former head coach and carve out a role for himself in order to suit up for the Jaguars in the fall.