NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Honest Admission

When Urban Meyer took over the Jacksonville Jaguars, fans expressed their concern about his readiness to lead at the NFL level. Those worries will only be renewed after the first-year head coach had one of his recent comments accidentally revealed.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Vic Fangio shared what Meyer had to say about the caliber of NFL teams following the Jaguars loss this past weekend to the Denver Broncos. The former college head coach apparently said that it’s like playing Alabama every week in the NFL.

“This is the NFL. I don’t know Urban Meyer at all, really, I met him the other day, shook his hand before the game and after the game. And his comment to me was, ‘Every week is like playing Alabama in the NFL.’ That’s it. Everybody’s capable of beating everybody in this league,” Fangio said, via Troy Renck of Denver 7.

The comparison was likely the best way for Meyer to verbalize his thoughts considering he spent nearly two decades at the college level and he probably didn’t expect Fangio to reveal that comment a few days later. Nevertheless, NFL fans and media members were once again concerned that the Jaguars head coach wasn’t fully aware of what he was getting into when he accepted the job in Jacksonville.

Guessing Urban would have preferred Vic not reveal that quote publicly….. https://t.co/C7m7iJspMd — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 22, 2021

Urban hanging on by a thread and the leaves haven't started changing colors yet. https://t.co/uOep1FlVza — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) September 22, 2021

This was surprising to Urb? Might be dumbest thing I’ve heard an NFL coach say. https://t.co/iaEVP91CXh — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) September 22, 2021

Oh really? Did Urb just realize that the NFL is filled with all the best players from college? https://t.co/PdNNHE54Cj — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) September 22, 2021

To make things worse, the start of Meyer’s reign in Jacksonville has gotten off to a poor start. The Jaguars dropped to 0-2 on Sunday after a loss to the Broncos and a Week 1 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans.

The blame doesn’t only rest with Meyer, but the start of the year has to be a shock to his system. Meyer went 186-32 as a college head coach and never lost more than two games in his last seven years at Ohio State. With the Jaguars, he’s already lost twice and there doesn’t seem to be much light at the end of the tunnel.

It’s far too early to judge Meyer’s tenure in the NFL, but he’ll only face harsher criticism if Jacksonville drops to 0-3 this Sunday with a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.