On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars received some devastating news when one of the team’s wide receivers suffered a significant injury.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, wide receiver D.J. Chark suffered a fractured ankle. The injury came after Jaguars running back James Robinson and a pile of defenders ran into the back of Chark’s legs while he was blocking.

The former LSU wide receiver immediately rolled over in pain and had to be carted off the field. Video of the play shows just how badly Chark’s leg bends in an awkward way.

The football world was devastated to see one of the league’s up and coming players suffer a significant injury.

“Ugh. Terrible. Chark’s such an up and coming young player and so key to Trevor Lawrence’s development,” NFL analyst Matt Lombardo said.

Other fans noted that Chark is in the final year of his rookie contract and was hoping to have a big season to capitalize on a new deal.

“Oh no. Poor Chark. He is in contract year btw. Horrible loss for the,” one fan said.

It’s a brutal blow for the Jaguars offense as Chark is the team’s best deep threat. He was averaging 22 yards per reception entering tonight’s game against the Bengals.

He was second on the team in receiving yards behind Marvin Jones Jr and was tied for the team lead with two touchdown receptions entering tonight.