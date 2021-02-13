NFL World Reacts To Resignation Of Jaguars Assistant Coach Chris Doyle

Earlier this week, Chris Doyle was announced as an assistant coach for Urban Meyer‘s staff in Jacksonville. Fast forward a few days later, and the former Iowa football strength and conditioning coach has resigned from his role.

Meyer was under a lot of pressure this week due to his original decision to hire Doyle. For those that don’t remember, Doyle allegedly made racially insensitive comments toward his players back at Iowa. It ultimately led to Kirk Ferentz dismissing him from his staff.

With so much heat on Meyer over the last two days, the Jaguars officially decided to cut Doyle loose. Meyer released a statement shortly after the news.

“Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville,” Meyer said. “We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved.”

While the NFL world is relieved by this decision, there are plenty of people still questioning Meyer for even thinking about adding Doyle to his staff.

“Chris Doyle is no longer the Jags strength coach,” Jason La Canfora tweeted. “He resigned. Quite troubling he was hired in the first place.”

No one will question Meyer’s success when it comes to coaching. He’s proven that he can win at various different places, such as Florida, Ohio State and Utah. However, there have been some controversial assistants on his staff in the past.

The rest of the NFL will be paying close attention to Meyer this season since he’s making the jump from college to the pros. This entire dilemma involving Doyle wasn’t a great start for sure.