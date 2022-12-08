NFL World Reacts To Concerning Trevor Lawrence Update

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's status for this Sunday appears to be in question.

Lawrence, who was injured during Jacksonville's loss to the Detroit Lions last week, is dealing with a sprained big toe. For the second day in a row on Thursday, he did not practice.

Lawrence's health will continue to be monitored and discussed around the NFL world.

"Important for next week," noted SB Nation's Blogging the Boys.

"I’m no injury expert, but Lawrence missing practices begs the question of why Pederson even put Lawrence back into a game they were trailing 23-6 at half when they acted cautiously with Etienne just the week before," wondered Betsperts' Sam Hoppen. "Seems like something you shouldn’t do with your franchise QB!"

"I think he needs at least 2 weeks off to recover tbh," joked ChatSports' Cowboys Report host Tom Downey.

"I’m just glad he’s alive after what happened to him on Sunday honestly," said another fan.

Lawrence was pulled from Sunday's loss before the final drive and replaced with C.J. Beathard. If Lawrence can't go against the Titans this week, Beathard would start in his place.