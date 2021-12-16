NFL World Reacts To Kellen Moore, Jaguars Speculation

With Urban Meyer officially out as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the front office can slowly begin its search for a new leader. One of the names being linked to the Jaguars’ new opening is Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

“Jaguars emerge as a prototypical fit for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News said. “Talented, young quarterback whom to develop. Patient owner. Place where an even, easy-going temperament would be embraced. Jacksonville can request permission for virtual interview as early as Dec. 28 at 8 a.m. CT.”

Moore, 33, will be linked to a plethora of job openings this offseason. If the Jaguars want to beat other teams to the punch, they can try and schedule an interview at the end of this month.

Even though Moore is technically unproven as a head coach, there are plenty of Dallas fans who would be upset if they lose him to Jacksonville.

Others, meanwhile, wouldn’t mind if he leaves the Cowboys in the offseason.

“I’m not scared to lose him, we get ahead of the game and he starts playing to safe never really going for the throat,” a Cowboys fan tweeted. “His play-calling goes from genius to generic within the same possession.”

I’m not scared to lose him, we get ahead of the game and he starts playing to safe never really going for the throat. His play-calling goes from genius to generic within the same possession. https://t.co/Mc2REpFpzW — Pops (@JClung39) December 16, 2021

Crazy thing is the way the offense been looking will people be mad if Kellen if leaves? https://t.co/Yd4q6ybXih — CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) December 16, 2021

The main appeal when it comes to the Jaguars’ job is having the chance to work with Trevor Lawrence. He has struggled in his rookie season, but it’s hard to deny his potential.

Do you think Moore would be a good fit for the Jaguars?