NFL World Reacts To Doug Pederson, Urban Meyer News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It took Doug Pederson three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars to notch two wins, the same total Urban Meyer had in 13 contests last season.

Incredibly, with today's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Pederson tied Meyer, Mike Mularkey and Mel Tucket for the fifth-most wins in Jaguars history.

Yes, that's correct. The Jaguars have only competed in the NFL since 1995, and in that time frame have only had four coaches (Tom Coughlin, Jack Del Rio, Doug Marrone and Gus Bradley) win more than two games for them.

Of that group, only Coughlin posted a winning record in Jacksonville. But we digress, because what people have really been focusing on today is that insane stat about Pederson and Meyer.

Pederson will look to move into sole possession of fifth place on the Jaguars' all-time coaching win list when he takes his team up to Philadelphia to face the Eagles next week.

The Eagles are Pederson's former team, which adds a certain amount of juice to what is now an intriguing matchup between a 2-1 Jags squad and the 3-0 Birds.