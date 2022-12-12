NFL World Reacts To Doug Pederson's Play Admission

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches his team warm up before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars' win over the Titans Sunday, but his one-yard rushing touchdown also got plenty of attention.

On the play, Lawrence faked a handoff to running back Travis Etienne, stiff-armed a linebacker as he ran around the right side of the defense and dove in for six points to put the Jags up 26-14 early in the third quarter.

Interestingly, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson admitted to reporters that the play was simply supposed to be a handoff to Etienne, but Lawrence decided to ad-lib.

Pederson's admission about Lawrence's improvisational skills ignited the Jaguars fan base.

"Trevor Lawrence is the greatest QB I ever scouted (Need to repost my old Fake Pigskin article to Draft Countdown). The sky is still the limit," said draft analyst Shane Hallam on Twitter.

"Chills just ran up my spine. Look out NFL, s---s about to go sour. The boy king has arrived. Here we go," stated an excited Jags fan.

"He’s HIM," another chimed in.

"Love it," added a third.

"That's my QB!" said a fourth.

In his last five games, Lawrence has thrown 10 touchdowns against no interceptions. Jacksonville is 3-2 in that stretch.

At 5-8 with four games remaining, the Jaguars still have a fighting chance of catching the 7-6 AFC South-leading Titans, who they have to play again in Week 18.