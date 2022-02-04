NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Doug Pederson News

Late Thursday night, former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson landed a new job in the NFL.

After taking a year off to recuperate following his tenure with the Eagles, Pederson will be back on the sideline in 2022 – and he’ll do so as a head coach. It took a few weeks, but the Jacksonville Jaguars finally found their man.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced the team hired Pederson to be its new head coach. As of Thursday night, the former Eagles coach had already spoken to former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence about “their future together.”

It didn’t take long for the football world to start weighing in on the team’s new hire. Most of those at home love the hire – especially for Lawrence and his development as a quarterback.

“I wanted to see Leftwich there-but I love this hire for Lawrence,” ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said.

I wanted to see Leftwich there-but I love this hire for Lawrence — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 4, 2022

Orlovsky isn’t the only ESPN personality who thinks the hire will be good for Lawrence after a rough start to his NFL career.

“Trevor has a fighting chance,” ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr added.

Trevor has a fighting chance https://t.co/W71DP4f0tu — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 4, 2022

Others noted the Jaguars seemingly lucked into a solid head coach when their entire head coaching search was a disaster.

“This feels like a surprisingly decent result for what was a disastrous process,” analyst Connor Rogers said.

This feels like a surprisingly decent result for what was a disastrous process https://t.co/YCbWWoy1sG — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) February 4, 2022

Can Pederson turn the Jaguars franchise around and give Trevor Lawrence a chance?

We’ll find out next season.