NFL World Reacts To Jacksonville Jaguars Hiring Urban Meyer

FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer on the Big Noon Kickoff set.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially hired former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer as the team’s new head coach.

“This is a great day for Jacksonville and Jaguars fans everywhere,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said. “Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results. I am proud to name Urban Meyer the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

The deal has reportedly been in the works for weeks – ever since Meyer became the front-runner for the job. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted the Jaguars had been in “regular communication” with Meyer over the past few weeks.

Following the announcement, all social media could do was talk about the Urban Meyer news. From predictions about his future to congratulations from co-workers like Matt Leinart, Meyer heard from just about everyone.

Meyer himself released a statement earlier tonight, making it clear he knew this this was the right time to come back to coaching.

“I’m ready to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Meyer said in a statement. “Jacksonville has an enthusiastic fan base, and the fans deserve a winning team. I’ve analyzed this decision from every angle—the time is right in Jacksonville and the time is right for me to return to coaching.”

In just a few months, Meyer and the Jaguars are expected to draft former Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.


