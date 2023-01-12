NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Big Announcement

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the field during pregame ceremonies prior to the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers game at EverBank Field on September 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will welcome back a familiar face for Saturday night's AFC Wild Card game.

Former Jaguars standout defensive tackle John Henderson will lead the "DUUUUVAL" chant before Jacksonville takes on the Los Angeles Chargers.

If you're not familiar with Henderson, he was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Jags from 2002-09 and is famous for having a staff member slap him before games as a motivational tactic.

Henderson is still popular among Jags fans, and they seem excited to welcome him back this weekend.

"Let’s goooooo. They better slap him before he says it for old times sake. #IYKYK," said one fan on Twitter.

"How much for him to slap me?" asked another.

"Show the slap video in the stadium before he comes out and we win by 100 #DUUUVAL," chimed in a third.

"If they got a guy on a step ladder slapping him before he does it I swear I’m gonna black out shouting that #DUUUVAL back," said a fourth enthusiastically.

We're going to guess that there will be no slapping involved in Henderson's pregame ritual, but the Jacksonville crowd should still be fired up for the franchise's first home playoff game in five years.

The Jaguars and Chargers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC.