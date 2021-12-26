The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars Horrible Decision vs. Jets

On Sunday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars faced off against the New York Jets in a battle of teams looking for the No. 1 overall pick.

It was a back and fourth battle that ended with a 26-21 Jets win. However, if not for a horrible decision from the Jaguars, Jacksonville may have actually won the game.

Former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence found a receiver at the two-yard line with just 15 seconds left on the clock. Instead of running a quick play, Lawrence threw the ball into the turf to stop the clock.

That left Jacksonville with just one more play to win the game. After failing to punch the ball in, the Jaguars left with their 13th loss on the season.

It’s safe to say fans weren’t very happy.

“So the Jaguars spike it on third down and then have to hurry the play to beat the clock on 4th down. UNBELIEVABLE. Get the play call in!” one fan said.

“Jaguars have third and goal at the 1. Rather than run a play, they spike it. Rookie QB, bad play-calling and more,” another fan said.

“Jaguars had to spike it on third down and still didn’t get the play off right on fourth. What a bad team,” said another fan.

