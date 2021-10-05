NFL World Reacts To Statement From Jaguars Owner

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan finally commented on the latest Urban Meyer situation, releasing a fiery statement to the public.

Khan, who has been very supportive of Meyer in the past, revealed that he was disappointed with Meyer’s actions over the weekend. In fact, Khan claims that Meyer will have to regain the organization’s trust.

“I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence,” Khan said in a statement. “What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

Khan’s comment about Meyer having to regain the Jaguars’ trust is very telling. Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz believes the only way Meyer can win back the locker room is by leading his team to wins.

“Played in 5 locker rooms and with 6 head coaches in the league. We didn’t always win but we respected the coach,” Schwartz said. “And I’m not sure how a coach gets the locker room back unless they start winning, which tends to cure all for a bit. But they aren’t good enough to win. Tough spot.”

Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of people who believe Khan should’ve just fired Meyer.

“Shad Khan, you on the clock, bro,” ESPN analyst Marcus Spears said. “It’s time for you to find another head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars!”

Regardless of what the Jaguars decide to do moving forward, they should make sure they take Trevor Lawrence’s demands into consideration.

If Jacksonville is going to become a contender someday, it’ll be due to Lawrence’s ability to elevate his supporting cast.

Meyer won’t have to worry about losing his job – for now. However, there’s no denying that he’s on the hot seat.

We’ll see if Meyer can somehow lead his team to a victory this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.