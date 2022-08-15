NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon.

Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.

The decision to cut Luton means rookie E.J. Perry is officially the No. 3 quarterback in Jacksonville, at least for now. Trevor Lawrence is the Jaguars' starter, with veteran C.J. Beathard backing him up.

We're wishing Luton all the best, but it seems like Jaguars fans are more than ready to see him try his hand elsewhere.

Luton did make those three starts for the Jags in 2020, throwing for 473 yards, two touchdowns and those aforementioned six interceptions.

He did not see regular season action last year, though he was briefly on the Seahawks' active roster.