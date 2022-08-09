NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter.

Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Before he signed with the Jaguars, Sloter was the starting quarterback of the USFL's New Orleans Breakers.

Sloter had 1,798 passing yards and nine touchdowns during his stint in New Orleans.

Some fans aren't surprised that Jacksonville let go of Sloter after signing Perry.

Others, meanwhile, thought the Jaguars should cut Jake Luton instead.

Luton completed 10-of-17 pass attempts for 94 yards last Thursday.

One fan tweeted, "He was WAAAAY better than Jake Luton Thursday night."

Sloter has bounced around the league in the past, spending time with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions.

Unfortunately for Sloter, he'll have to continue looking for a home in the NFL.